From intel

Intel Celeron G1610 - Celeron Ivy Bridge Dual-Core 2.6 GHz LGA 1155 55W Desktop Processor - BX80637G1610

$125.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

22nm Ivy Bridge 55W 2MB L3 Cache 2 x 256KB L2 Cache

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com