Evoke extravagant splendor and personality within your interior home design with this faucet's crystal inspired accents. Attached to the wall behind your sink, the horizontal pop adds a stunning element to your bathroom design. Clean-up is also made a breeze as counter space is cleared up. The Celebrity 8-in center wall mount bathroom faucet and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished brass finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. Vivify Hollywood glamour to your home ensemble with this faucet. Kingston Brass Celebrity Polished Brass 2-handle Wall-mount Bathroom Sink Faucet | WLKS7122WCL