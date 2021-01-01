IT Cosmetics Celebration Illumination & Vitalit Stain Stick

Airbrush the look of your skin to complexion perfection with this IT Cosmetics set! Celebration Foundation Illumination is truly 30 seconds to full coverage and illumination for your skin! This formula features the same ingredients you've come to know and love with original Celebration Foundation--but with the added element of illumination to add a subtle touch of radiance to your skin. Formulated with hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, and antioxidants (and talc and paraben free!), Celebration Foundation Illumination also contains silk powder and silica to create a silky surface that helps to blur the look of skin imperfections. Vitality Lip & Cheek Flush Stain provides the perfect long-wear flush of naturally pretty color while providing hydration. The lip stain doesn't dry out your lips or skin, and it delivers a lasting look of vitality with hydrated, gorgeous lips and cheeks all day long. The innovative formula uses ingredients such as plum oil, cherry oil, shea butter, argan, and jojoba. How do I use it: Gently swirl circles into powder, then sweep gently onto skin in circular motions to expertly distribute a natural look of luminosity with a flawless, soft-focus, airbrushed finish. Next, apply the stain to lips, cheeks, and any area you desire a beautiful sheer wash of vitality-filled color. It can be used on your lips as your lipstick, balm, stain, or gloss. From IT Cosmetics. Includes: