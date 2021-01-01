Celebrate Learning Plan Book and Planner Accent Sticker Set, "Let's Do This," Paperback (145110)

Organize your school year in style with the Celebrate Learning Plan Book and Planner Accent Sticker Set. The 128-page teacher planner includes one sheet of 46 versatile tab and accent stickers. This set also features additional coordinating stickers for planning and organizing..Use stickers to add organizational tabs, record to-do lists, and add decorative accents and reminders to any page of the plan book..Plan for an entire year with 12 monthly spreads, 40 weekly planning spreads, checklists, and more..The stylish colors and patterns allow your personality to shine through while keeping your school year on track..The comprehensive 128-page Celebrate Learning Teacher Planner helps teachers stay organized during the school year with monthly and weekly planning spreads, checklists, tab stickers, and more..Organize your school year in style with the Celebrate Learning Plan Book and Planner Accent Sticker Set. The 128-page teacher planner includes one sheet of 46 versatile tab and accent stickers. This set also features additional coordinating stickers for planning and organizing. This organizational duo includes:- 1 Plan Book (measures 8 3/8" x 10 7/8" and includes 16 tab stickers, 9 to-do stickers, and 21 accent stickers)- Planner Accents Sticker Pack (252 stickers total)The wire-bound Celebrate Learning Teacher Planner provides a simple and stylish solution for staying on schedule, while the acid-free and lignin-free stickers allow you to add a cheerful touch to notes, calendars, to-do lists, and more. Check out other Celebrate Learning products to create a cohesive classroom theme.