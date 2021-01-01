FANIMATION Celano V2 52 in. Integrated LED Matte White Ceiling Fan with Opal Frosted Glass Light Kit and Remote Control

Celano v2 by FANIMATION offers a sleek design with a modern touch. This fan features clean lines and is available in brushed nickel, dark bronze, or matte white finishes. The Celano v2 easily adapts to any style or mood because it includes both opal glass. The opal glass cover will allow you relax under the Celano v2's soft glow while the light cover can be used to create a more cosmopolitan look. The Celano v2 be operated in 3 forward and reverse speeds.