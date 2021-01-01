Basco CELA-935-58-76XP Celesta 76" High x 58" Wide Pivot Frameless Shower Door with AquaGlideXP Clear Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors Pivot

Basco CELA-935-58-76XP Celesta 76" High x 58" Wide Pivot Frameless Shower Door with AquaGlideXP Clear Glass Basco CELA-935-58-76XP Features:Covered under Basco's limited lifetime warrantyA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerPivot shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unit and gives the feeling of more space as you utilize the showerDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationThis is a shower door only – a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width – be sure your desired opening measures between the "Trim-able to Door Openings" note below.Basco CELA-935-58-76XP Technologies / Benefits:AquaGlideXP: Clear AquaGlideXP glass helps repel soap film, spotting and mineral deposits.Basco CELA-935-58-76XP Specifications:Overall Height: 76" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 58" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 58"Door Openings: 57" to 58" (range of finished openings door will accommodate)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/8"Number of Panels: 1 Pivot Chrome