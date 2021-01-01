Ceiling Light Dimmable,LED Light Fixture Ceiling Mount For Bedroom

Advertisement
Power: 18WLumen: 1450lmColor temperature: 3000-5000KInput voltage: AC 120VBeam angle: 110°Safety Certification: ETLService life: 50,000 hours Bright and powerful LED provides 1450lm,3000K-5000K of light.With a lifespan of 50,000 hours, round lights fixture are made to last decades with normal operation!Flush mount LED ceiling light easy install for any ceiling area,perfect for bathroom,bedroom,kitchen.Replacement for standard 150W incandescent light bulbs,the flush mount LED ceiling light could save 85% electric bill.Size: 10.2in x 10.2in x 2inWeight：600g/1.32lbMaterial: Aluminum+Plastic+Acylic