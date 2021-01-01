From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Ceiling Flush Mount 1-Light Heirloom Bronze Flush Mount with LED Bulb
Advertisement
The Sea Gull Lighting Ceiling Flush Mount 1-light flush mount fixture in heirloom bronze enhances the beauty of your home with ample light and style to match today's trends. Ceiling Flush Mount fixtures, by Sea Gull Lighting, are the perfect solution for lighting designs requiring a standard look and feel with durable, dependable quality. Aluminum trim and quick-lock glass diffusers add ease of installation to this collection of ceiling fixtures.