Emerson Ceiling Fans LK71LEDAW Amber Parchment L.E.D. Light Fixture for Ceiling Fans, LED Array, Summer White

Reduce energy costs with the longest lasting and most energy efficient GLO Series L.E.D. light fixture Includes one 16-watt L.E.D. array to add a softer, more illuminating glow Suitable for indoor and covered outdoor areas with an included damp location plate Covered by Emerson's limited 5 year warranty Reduce energy costs with the longest lasting and most energy efficient GLO Series L.E.D. light fixture Includes one 16-watt L.E.D. array to add a softer, more illuminating glow Suitable for indoor and covered outdoor areas with an included damp location plate Covered by Emerson's limited 5 year warranty, Weight: 6.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Emerson Fans