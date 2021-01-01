From latitude run
48"Ceiling Fan With Remote 3 Speeds 3 Color, Modern Ceiling Lights Fixture Fan With 4 Blades
Advertisement
Fan and chandelier combined into one with remote control, automatic telescopic fan blade, LED lamp beads. Motor made from copper delivers powerful air movement and quiet performance,with heat sink hole,it can reduce the internal temperature of the host,extend the life of motor. Perfect for decorating your living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, halls, corridors, offices, kitchens, cafe, restaurant, hotel, etc.