From isabelle & max
Ceiling Fan With Lights, Enclosed Round LED Ceiling Lighting Fan With Invisible Blades,Semi Flush Mount Low Profile Fan W/Remote Control For Bedroom L
Advertisement
Product size: 50x50cm/20x20inMaterial: ABS+ AluminumProduct color: BlueLight color: white light, neutral light, warm light, dimmable, with remote controlLighting technology: LEDColor temperature: 3000-6500 KThree wind speeds: high, medium, lowPower: 36wApplicable space: living room dining room kitchen study bedroom small bedroom meeting room small living room otherIrradiation area: 18m2-30m2Package Included:1x Fan light1x Remote control1x Installation accessories1x User manual