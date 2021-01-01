Ceiling Fan Capacitor CBB61 30uF 250V AC 2 Wires Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor 58x45x26mm for Electric Fan Pump Motor Generator 3Pcs

[Material] - Made of metallized polypropylene film sheet with plastic shell [Specification] -Rated Capacity: 30uF; Tolerance: ±5%; Rated Voltage: 250V AC; Cover Size: 58x45x26mm / 2.3x1.8x1inch; Rated Frequency: 50/60Hz; Climatic Category: 40/85/21 [Working Environment] - This CBB61 capacitor is applied to starting and working of single-phase motor in 50Hz/60Hz AC electric power system [Application] - The CBB61 capacitor is widely used for ceiling fan, wall fan, stand fan, industrial fan, range hood fan, air exchange fan, water pump, motor, generator, etc [Note] - If the ceiling fan works slowing down or cannot work or cannot work at different speeds as it used to, please check the CBB61 ceiling fan capacitor first. The capacitor may be burnt out or weak, you need to replace it with a new one