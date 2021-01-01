From woodlink
Woodlink Tan Cedar Platform Bird Feeder in Brown | 24362
Advertisement
Premier cedar feeder is able to withstand daily usage and provides practical features that birds will love. Feeding stations on both sides offer seed to a large number of birds at one time. This natural looking feeder is constructed of reforested, kiln dried, inland red cedar with zinc chromate screws for long lasting durability. The anodized aluminum roof hinge opens easily and shuts securely and the perforated screen bottom removes for cleaning. Woodlink Tan Cedar Platform Bird Feeder in Brown | 24362