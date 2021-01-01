White Cedar Outdoor Round Coffee Table

Part of Outdoor White Cedar Collection from BestarNatural finishCrafted from real eastern white cedarSolid construction arched backFaces and edges are sanded for a smooth and comfortable finishGrooved front piece seat.Combining durability and classic style, The Outdoor White Cedar Collection offers chemical free furniture that will last decades. Made from 100% real Eastern white cedar, this solid construction round coffee table is the perfect choice to enhance your outdoor or indoor decor and enjoy great moments for many years to come. Cedar is very light weight softwood, naturally resistant to rot, decay and insects. The structure comes with pre-assembled table top for a fast and easy assembly. All faces and edges are sanded for a smooth and comfortable finish. If left exposed to outdoor harsh elements without any treatment (stain or paint), white cedar furniture will naturally mature to a splendid silver gray over time. Staining or painting your furniture is possible although not necessary, we recommend that you test the product you apply in an inconspicuous location to make sure the color is right. This light weight softwood is considered one of the most rot/decay resistant trees in North America. Note about cracks: You may notice cracks, some small and some larger, in your real wood log furniture. This phenomenon also called ''checking'', occurs naturally in the drying process and mainly on the surface of the wood, without affecting the structural performance or integrity of the furniture.