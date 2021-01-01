Baxton Studio Cecilia 2-Drawer Black Nightstand

Combining modern styling with the classic look that mirrored furniture provides, the Cecilia will be great for those who are looking for mirrored furniture but not having a complete piece of furniture with mirrored panels. Constructed of MDF and encased with black glass panels with clear mirrored sides, edges and top, the Cecilia is truly a statement piece of bedroom furniture. Functional with two drawers, the Cecilia provides ample bed side storage. This sophisticated and ultra modern night stand is accented with crystal drawer pulls to complete the design, forming layer to layer color contrast effect from the edges to the center of the piece. Nightstand comes fully assembled, with only the drawer handles to attach. Made in China.