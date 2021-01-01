Cecelia Bubble Fish Wall Decal

This is a fantastic imaginary world for children. Create your own space with these friends to start your story. Wall decals, easy to install and to remove, damage free, can be used on wall, furniture, appliances, mirrors, etc… Design is printed on white vinyl and then cut out. This allows them to create unique patterns in a wide range of colors. Application is effortless: Peel off the backing and stick the decal on the wall. Large-size decals or those with a delicate pattern may sometimes come with a transfer tape for easy application. All their decals are easy to remove and, even after many years, will not leave any residue on your walls.