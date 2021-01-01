Noble House Cecelia Bean Bag Chair, Teal

Our floor lounger looks super comfortable and feels even better, making it the ultimate home decor of casual relaxation and convenience. Whether you need an extra seat or just a place to laze about, this bean bag is the way to go. Featuring water-resistant material and two carrying handles, this lounger is the perfect transportable seating cushion that you can use indoor and outdoor.CONTEMPORARY/MODERN: With its simple rectangular shape and boxed edges. Our floor lounger brings modern minimalism to your home decor. This modest yet functional piece makes it easy for you to match your existing furniture while offering additional seating and comfort to your room.VERSATILE ACCESSORY: Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this lounger is perfect for cushioning your knees while you kneel on hard surfaces, for relaxing in any area of your house, or just for sprawling out for a nap. With so many functions, this piece would be a perfect addition to any decor.WATER-RESISTANT FABRIC: Covered with a water-resistant fabric material, this piece is perfect for outdoor and poolside use. This also comes with two handles on one side for easy lifting. Please note that the bean bag is water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water.POLYURETHANE FOAM: Our super soft bean bags are filled with small chunks of high-density polyurethane foam, which helps retain shape and provides amazing support. With its durable nature, this foam is made to last longer and softer. The filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess.REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your floor lounger cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. We recommend spot cleaning this item or having it dry cleaned to extend the lifespan of this product.