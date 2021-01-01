CDRW 700MB 4X12X High Speed with Branded Surface 5pk Slim Case

5 high-grade rewritable DVD+RW discs with a one hundred year archival life and OEM drive certified Utilizes Super Eutectic Recording Layer (SERL) recording dye, which minimizes noise during write/rewrite cycles and provides superior archival stability Blazing drive speeds allow for 80 min files to record in less than 2 minutes and 700MB allows you to store up to 225 photos Certified 2X-12X speed rewrite compatibility. Compatible with most CD-R drives including Pioneer, Apple, Sony, Dell, LG, HP, Lenovo and others has been a leader in data storage technology since 1969, and guarantees this product with a limited lifetime warranty and technical support