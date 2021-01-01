From mee audio
CDR 700MB 80 Minute 52x Recordable Disc 10 Pack Slim Case 94935
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 10 high-grade non-rewritable CD-R discs with a one hundred year archival life Blazing drive speeds allow for 80 min files to record in less than 2 minutes 700MB is ideal for storing digital images, music (including mp3s), video and more. (Each CD-R allows you to store up to 225 photos) Individual slim cases enable long-term, dust-free storage has been a leader in data storage technology since 1969, and guarantees this product with a limited lifetime warranty and technical support