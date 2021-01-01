CDR 1000 Pack 700mb 52x Printable Silver Inkjet Blank Recordable Discs 1000 Disc 1000pk

AAA grade quality. 700mb/80min 52x CD-R Smartbuy Silver inkjet hub printable disc. Can use marker write on the top surface of disc. Can label the disc. Excellent compatibility with most CD-R/CD-RW drives. Can be played back on most CD/DVD-ROM and players. This write-once disc helps preserve digital data before they got deleted accidentally. Top quality and durable disc, good for long-term data archiving. No stacking Ring (no groove) design extends printable area into hub. Ideal for full-surface, edge-to-edge photo & text printing on disc top using CD/DVD inkjet printers. Excellent ink absorption and durability, provides long lasting vibrant colors. Relatively low cost per megabyte. Quantity: 1000 Pcs Total. Packing: Shrink Wrapped/Bulk