From sterling hvac
CDR 700MB 52X DataLifePlus White Inkjet Printable 50pk Spindle
Advertisement
50 high-grade non-rewritable CD-R inkjet printable discs with a one hundred year archival life and OEM drive certified Full-color, high resolution, photo-quality printing with fast Ink drying & longer lasting colors. Superior ink absorption on high-resolution 5,760 DPI printers Advanced AZO recording dye optimizes read/write performance allowing to record in approximately 5 minutes Qualified for use with CD/DVD inkjet printers from Primera, Microboards, Epson and others. has been a leader in data storage technology since 1969, and guarantees this product with a limited lifetime warranty and technical support