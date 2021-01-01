From lotiyo
CDKZK Universal USB Rechargeable Clip Fan Personal Desk Cooling Fan Car Back Seat Fan for Baby Stroller SUV Travel Office Home Outdoor
Advertisement
3 speeds to choose: soft wind, refreshing wind, strong wind. Soft wind super mute and long service life. USB interface for easy charging, can be charged by computer, laptop, power bank, car charger etc Meet all your needs: handheld style for Car Back Seat, Bike handbar, standing style for desk, winding style for baby stroller When charging, the charging indicator is steady red; when fully charged, the charging indicator is steady blue The baby stroller fan with clip is perfect for outdoor and inside activity, such as for home, travel, office, gym, baby stroller, car seat etc.