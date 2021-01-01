From nshi

CDEFG 10.25 inchs Screen Protector for C-Class W205 Tempered Glass 9H Hardness Car Navigator Dashboard Screen Protective

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

?10.25 inchs Screen Protector? It will keep it safe from dust, scratches, oil, water and fingerprints etc. Anti-Scratch? Don't worry about leaving your fingerprints. Touch the screen anytime you want. Premium Material?Made of fine quality material, durable upgraded, aviod to frequent screen protector change. High Clarity?High transmittance/easy to paste/anti-break edge/anti-fingerprint /anti-scratch. Easy to Install?No need to trim the edges, it will compatible with your car model.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com