Speakman CDCPT25003 Lura Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with 1 Lever Handle Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Speakman CDCPT25003 Lura Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with 1 Lever Handle Crafted in partnership with award-winning designer Clodagh, the Lura Shower Valve Trim features a clean, sleek plate that sits flawlessly against a shower wall and a lever handle that adds minimalistic style to the space. The trim is compatible with Speakman pressure balance and thermostatic valves for consistent water temperature and a safe showering experience every time. The solid low-lead brass body is coated with a corrosion-resistant finish, assuring it maintains its striking brilliance over time.Speakman CDCPT25003 Features:Covered under Speakman's warranty and a 1-year limited commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Lura line seamlesslyThermostatic valve trim - single cartridge controls water temperature only1 Lever handle constructed of Brass includedAll necessary mounting hardware is includedAll necessary mounting hardware is includedSpeakman CDCPT25003 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 3-3/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7" (left to right) Thermostatic Polished Chrome