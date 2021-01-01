CD9657-M/L, Ladies Premium Latex Pro Glove - Bellflower

Protect your fingers and palms with this HANDS ON - Ladies Premium Latex Coated Glove. Made with a breathable Interlock Jersey with matching knitted wrist, this HANDS ON - Ladies Premium Latex Coated Glove feature a moisture resistant fine textured Latex coating on Palm and fingers that offers superior durability, provides exceptionally firm grip and keep your hands dry. Put this HANDS ON - Ladies Premium Latex Coated Glove on before gardening and performing light chores to shield your hands from nicks and dirt. Use them while you are scrubbing your home or working with cleaning products. This Premium Latex Coated Glove feature a breathable knit back design for improved comfort, a stretchable wristband that allows you to slip them on and off in a snap and keep out dirt and debris. This HANDS ON - Ladies Premium Latex Coated Glove is Ideal for gardening, landscaping, farming, ranch-work, paint and multi-purpose/medium duty use!