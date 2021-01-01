CD87 v2 Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switch for Windows and Mac Tenkeyless Ergonomic Keyboard with PBT Double Shot Keycaps for Desktop.

Best Quality Guranteed. Mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switches (Linear): A linear, lighter but does not have tactile bump and audible click found comparing with Cherry MX Blue switches. Cherry MX Red is ideal for gaming where the low articulation force and linear path allow for quick successive key presses. Typing with Cherry MX Red switches is similar to browns, though it does lack tactile feedback and It is always the best preference for gamers. CD87 v2 mechanical keyboard design: The case is very simplistic and streamlined and the ergonomic wide PBT keycap shapes are designed to provide a comfortable typing experience even during long gaming sessions. 3 levels adjustable feet allow you to find the best height and set the perfect position for your typing, gaming or programming sessions. 3-way direction management for cable/cord storage for your convenience. CD87 v2 mechanical keyboard with doubleshot Keyca