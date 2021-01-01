CD611 Portable CD Player for Home Travel and car with Stereo Headphones AntiShock Light Wood Grain

Reliable and Top Notch Service: 20 years of professional audio production experience, is committed to providing high quality, high fidelity portable CD players. We have built a comprehensive complimentary after-sales service system available through by phone, email, and live chat. CD player provides a 30 day return policy with a 1 year warranty and lifetime support, to let you buy with confidence. (Register through the official website and extend the warranty period to 18 months) Highly Versatile: An accompanying audio cable allows you to connect external speakers to play CDs at any time. The compact size of the portable CD player lets you take it anywhere. Using headphones supports to you listen to music directly. If you want to use in car, please use a male to male cable, because this CD player does not have a built-in speaker. Enjoy CD music anytime, anywhere, at home, on the go, or on the road. Shipped in a high quality gift box. Anti-S