CD4011 DECT 60 Cordless Phone with Answering Machine and Call Block SilverBlack 1 Handset

Best Quality Guranteed. ANSWERING MACHINE - With up to 12 minutes digital recording time to ensure you never miss a call. HANDS-FREE SPEAKERPHONE - Take calls over the loudspeaker so you dont need to hold the handset. BRIGHT BACKLIT DISPLAY AND KEYPAD - Easy viewing and dialing even in low lit environments. 50 NAME AND NUMBER PHONE BOOK - Store and access all your contacts in the phone book for hassle free calling. CALL BLOCKING - Stop unwanted calls with the ability to block up to 10 numbers. Includes a dedicated key to access the Call Block menu. MICROPHONE MUTE - At the touch of a button stop your caller hearing what you are saying.