CD-RW900MKII Professional Rackmount CD Recorder/Player

ENSURE YOU BUY GENIUNE PRODUCTS! Products from sellers which say fulfilled by under the price are NOT authorized resellers, and may not be selling genuine product. A professional-grade CD recorder with a new transport designed and manufactured by TEAC for years of reliablity in the most demanding installations The AK4528VM AD/DA chipset manufactured by Asahi Kasei Electronics is employed for finer AD/DA conversion for crystal clear sound quality A rich playback function and a high level of audio performance enable the CD-RW900MKII to be used as a professional-grade CD player The high-performance AKM codec captures audio with a wide dynamic range for better-sounding CD recording A variety of track division functions make recording simpler, and a rec-mute function can insert silence between tracks