CD Player Boombox CDCDRCDRW Portable wBluetooth USB AMFM Radio Aux LineInput Headset Jack Foldable Carrying Handle and LED Light Phantom Black

Multi Function: CD/CD-R/RW compatible playback, AM & FM analog tuning receiver, Play your music from Smartphone, Table or PC via either Bluetooth or Aux-input( a 3.5mm aux cable included) connection, Music playback from USB dongle via built in USB interface Visual Entertainment: Listen and Watch your music! Color changing LED dance with the rhythm of the music(LED can be turn on/off) Portability: SINGINGWOOD SBX030 boombox is powered either by AC (120V/60Hz) or If you like to take your music to go, simply by using Type-C(UM-2) batteries x 6( Not Included). Enjoy the music anywhere and anytime Programable memory/Repeat(once or all)/Play Next or Previous track, Folder(USB-MP3) features for CD/CD-R/CD-RW/USB Playback Clear and Powerful Sound: Built in Dual output 2 x 1.5W RMS