From progressive international
CD Case 80 Capacity DVD Storage DVD Case Holder VCD Wallet Organizer Protective Hard Plastic Portable Case Cover Purple
Advertisement
Light weight and large capacity holds more CD/DVD, organize up to 80 CDs. Premium Plastic exterior provides superior protection from dust, damp, scratches and corruption. Protects discs from damages scratches or dirt. Inner cover keep dirt away to prevent scratching of delicate CD surface. Ideal solution for music CDs, DVD & Blu-ray movies, and video game discs. Fashion design with zipper closure, easy to insert and remove. 18 months warranty.