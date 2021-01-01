From graff
Graff CD2.01-LC1S Exposed Thermostatic Shower System with Porcelain Lever Handles Rainshower Head Hand Shower and Diverter Polished Chrome Showers
Advertisement
Graff CD2.01-LC1S Exposed Thermostatic Shower System with Porcelain Lever Handles, Rainshower Head, Hand Shower and Diverter Exposed Thermostatic Shower System with Porcelain Lever Handles, Rainshower Head, Hand Shower and DiverterCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff CD2.01-LC1S Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipDouble porcelain lever handlesHandshower and diverter includedMatches collections:CanterburyNantucket Thermostatic Polished Chrome