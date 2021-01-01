From dizzy sandals
CCTV Power Supply 18CH Channel Port Box Distributed Power Supply Output 12V DC for CCTV DVR Security System and Cameras UL Listed 30A
Advertisement
[UL CE Listed] recognized to meet safety requirements Fan-less transformer to reduce noise. [General Protection] each output has independent PTC fuse and LED indicator. [Application] suitable for CCTV Camera, PTZ, IR illuminator, Video Processor, Access Control, etc. [Easy To Install] Heavy duty solid construction for installation in any environment. [Quality Products and Guarantees] If you have any question or want to know more, welcome to send email: Customer Service