CCTV 9 Channel Output 12V DC 10A Auto Reset Fuse CCTV Distributed Power Supply Box for Security Camera

Best Quality Guranteed. Max. output 10 Amp total. Maxim for each port is 1.1Amp, 9-port design allows the power bank to support several cameras simultaneously Every channel is protected with Auto-Reset PTC fuses which means these fuses will Not blow Overload protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection Powering multiple cameras could Not be easier! Monoprice's line of Professional CCTV Power Supplies give installers what they expect when it comes to power supplies quality and reliability Metal case with lock prevents unauthorized access and one (1) grommet included