Quoizel CCR8406 Chancellor Single Light 11-1/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Copper Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor

Quoizel CCR8406 Chancellor Single Light 11-1/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade This fixture provides the historic look of lighting from the 19th Century featuring a black finish that will adorn your home with its charming style.FeaturesComes with clear glass shadesRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a manufacturer limited warranty.DimensionsHeight: 11-1/4"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 2.7 lbsBackplate Height: 4"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Copper Bronze