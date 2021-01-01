From premier copper products
Premier Copper Products CCOP Hand Hammered Copper Present Christmas Ornament - Quantity of 3 or 6 Hand Hammered Copper - 3 Pack Holiday Objects
Premier Copper Products CCOP Hand Hammered Copper Present Christmas Ornament - Quantity of 3 or 6 Premier Copper Products now offers a variety of Christmas Tree Ornaments. Adding these handmade copper ornaments to your Christmas tree will be a beautiful addition to your holiday decor and Christmas spirit.Premier Copper Products CCOP Features:Constructed of hammered recycled copperOrnaments feature artisan crafted present design with hammered copper surfaceCopper wire hooks includedCovered under Premier Copper Products limited lifetime warrantyHeight: 3-1/2"Width: 2"Available in quantities of (3) and (6)NOTE: Due to the handcrafted nature of this product, small variances in size and color may occur Ornaments Hand Hammered Copper - 3 Pack