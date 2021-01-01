Kingston Brass CCK267 Vintage Exposed Shower System with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Tub and Shower Traditional

Kingston Brass CCK267 Vintage Exposed Shower System with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head This Clawfoot Tub and Shower Package includes everything to start enjoying your cast iron or acrylic tub. The package includes a faucet body and shower assembly with shower head, hand shower, and rod. All components are constructed from solid brass for durability and reliability.Kingston Brass CCK267 Features:Premium solid brass constructionComplete tub and shower packageIncludes: tub filler with shower head and riser91 shower spray nozzlesValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlSeparate dial for volume controlIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsComplete with rough-in valve systemShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headFlow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 4-7/8" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 3-3/4" (spray nozzles to connection outlet)Shower Arm Reach: 6"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 7-1/4"Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Traditional Polished Chrome