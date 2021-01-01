From kingston brass
Kingston Brass CCK265SBD Vintage Wall Mount Clawfoot Faucet Package with Supply Line, Brushed Brass
Includes: tub filler with hand shower, waste & overflow, shut-off valves, and supply lines Premium solid brass construction Vintage style porcelain hand shower with 59" hose Chain-plug drain and overflow assembly can be adjusted to required length Corrosion-resistant finish Faucet is designed to be installed on the tub wall Designed for long-lasting durability, Weight: 14.13 pounds, Manufacturer: Kingston Brass