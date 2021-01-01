Summit CCE22 12 Inch Wide 2 Burner Induction Coil Cooktop - 230 Volt White Cooking Appliances Cooktops Electric Cooktops

From summit
Summit CCE22 12 Inch Wide 2 Burner Induction Coil Cooktop - 230 Volt Features:Coil style compact cooktop for traditional cooking, ideal for trailers and campersOne large and one small burner provide simple cooking spaceSimple knob controls make cooking easyRemovable chrome drip trays includedCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Back Left Burner Watts: 950Back Right Burner Watts: 950Front Left Burner Watts: 675Number of Burners: 2Fuel Type: ElectricHot Surface Indicator Lights: NoCutout Depth: 19-1/8"Cutout Height: 5"Cutout Width: 11-1/8"Depth: 19-3/4"Height: 3-1/4"Width: 12"Amperage: 12.5AVoltage: 230V Electric Cooktops White