Duravit CC9641 Cape Cod 43-1/2" x 30-1/8" Bathroom Mirror with Dimmable Integrated LED Lighting Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Duravit CC9641 Cape Cod 43-1/2" x 30-1/8" Bathroom Mirror with Dimmable Integrated LED Lighting Duravit CC9641 Features: Covered under Duravit's 5 year warranty Coordinates with products from the Cape Cod line seamlessly Flat edge gives the mirror a seamless and clean look Mirror hangs vertically Utilizes dimmable built in LED lights Lighting functions through a plug in power supply Includes dimming mechanism to all adjustment of the lighting De-fogging system sold separately Duravit CC9641 Specifications: Height: 43-1/2" (top to bottom) Width: 30-1/8" (left to right) Depth: 2-3/8" (front to back) Watts Per Bulb: 45 W Bathroom Mirror N/A