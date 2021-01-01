Kingston Brass CC660T Vintage Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Personal Hand Shower and Porcelain Cross Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Tub Filler

From kingston brass
Kingston Brass CC660T Vintage Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Personal Hand Shower and Porcelain Cross Handles *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant hand shower / 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Features:Coordinates well with Traditional / Classic theme1/4 turn valvesCeramic disc cartridge3-3/8" to 12" faucet centers1/2" IPS connectionsSingle function personal hand shower59" double interlock flexi hoseConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionFaucet holes: 2Handle style: Porcelain CrossHandshower included: YesNumber of handles: 3Specifications: Height: 12.75"Width: 10"Spout reach: 10.75" Triple Handle Polished Chrome