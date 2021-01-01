Kingston Brass CC5330DLVOKB30 Trimscape Sink Plumbing Trim Kit with Bottle P Trap for Vessel Sink with Overflow Hole Satin Nickel Sink Accessories and

Kingston Brass CC5330DLVOKB30 Trimscape Sink Plumbing Trim Kit with Bottle P Trap for Vessel Sink with Overflow Hole Trimscape Sink Plumbing Trim Kit with Bottle P Trap for Vessel Sink with Overflow HoleKingston Brass’ primary mission is to become the leading provider of cost effective, high quality products in the plumbing community. Their focus has made them grow by leaps and bounds in just a few years by identifying the key problems in manufacturing today and solving them. Kingston Brass produces high quality products ranging from kitchen, bath, and lavatory faucets to accessories such as diverters, towel bars, robe hooks, supply lines, and miscellaneous parts. With the low price, amazing stock times and quality products, you can rest assured that when you order a Kingston Brass product you will love every part of the experience, and it will last for generations to come.This contemporary-style glass vessel sink kit consists of all the necessary components for installing a waste water draining system. The parts included are single handle compression angle stops, 30" bullnose lavatory supply lines, 1/2" IPS bell flanges, a 13-7/8" bottle-trap, mounting ring and a 22 European Umbrella drain with overflow hole.Kingston Brass CC5330DLVOKB30 Features:Two 1/2" comp inlet X 3/8" O.D compression quarter turn angle stop valvesTwo high profile flangesTwo pieces 3/8" X 30" bull nose rigid supply linesOne contemporary bottle style p-trap with flangeOne "overflow" drain and mounting ring kit for vessel sinkAngle stops include contemporary lever handle Water Supply Trim Kits Satin Nickel