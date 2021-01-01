Kingston Brass CC5330DLTKF20 Trimscape Toilet Plumbing Trim Kit with Valve and Contemporary Metal Lever Handle Angle Stops Chrome

Kingston Brass CC5330DLTKF20 Trimscape Toilet Plumbing Trim Kit with Valve and Contemporary Metal Lever Handle Angle Stops Trimscape Toilet Plumbing Trim Kit with Valve and Contemporary Metal Lever Handle Angle StopsKingston Brass’ primary mission is to become the leading provider of cost effective, high quality products in the plumbing community. Their focus has made them grow by leaps and bounds in just a few years by identifying the key problems in manufacturing today and solving them. Kingston Brass produces high quality products ranging from kitchen, bath, and lavatory faucets to accessories such as diverters, towel bars, robe hooks, supply lines, and miscellaneous parts. With the low price, amazing stock times and quality products, you can rest assured that when you order a Kingston Brass product you will love every part of the experience, and it will last for generations to come.This 3-piece toilet supply kit from Kingston Brass provides all the necessary parts in the water flow process of your bathroom toilet. The set includes a single lever 1/2" compression angle stop, a 20" flat closet supply line, and a 1/2" IPS bell flange. Constructed in solid brass for durability and reliability.Kingston Brass CC5330DLTKF20 Features:One piece 1/2" comp inlet X 3/8" O.D compression quarter turn angle stop valveHigh profile flangeOne piece 3/8" X 20" flat top rigid supply linesEasy installationAngle stops include contemporary lever handle Trim Kit Chrome