Citizen Clocks CC5012 Citizen Smart Echo Compatible Wall Clock with Multiple Timers, Silver

Citizen Smart Clock helps manage your time Set one or multiple timers to stay organized throughout the day Easy to use, simply say: “Alexa, set a timer for 8 minutes" 60 Blue LED markers for visual countdown of timers Protective glass lens to keep the clock hands safe and the dust out.Uses 4 C batteries to keep your clock running up to one year (batteries not included).Modern, easy-to-read design, a great look for any home or office space.Timer function requires a compatible Echo device and will automatically sync for Day Light Savings Time with Alexa.Automatic updates are available.One year limited