Kingston Brass CC48 Vintage 30" Straight Water Supply Lines Polished Chrome Accessory Water Supply Lines Straight Supply
Kingston Brass CC48 Vintage 30" Straight Water Supply Lines These straight bath supplies are constructed of high quality brass to ensure reliability and durability. Its premier finish resists tarnishing and corrosion.Kingston Brass CC48 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Vintage lineKingston Brass CC48 Specifications:Height: 30"Depth: 2-1/8" Straight Supply Polished Chrome