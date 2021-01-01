From kingston brass
Kingston Brass CC461T Vintage Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Personal Hand Shower and Porcelain Lever Handles Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Tub
Advertisement
Kingston Brass CC461T Vintage Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Personal Hand Shower and Porcelain Lever Handles *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant hand shower / 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Features:Coordinates well with Traditional / Classic theme1/4 turn valvesCeramic disc cartridge3-3/8" to 10" faucet centers1/2" IPS connectionsSingle function personal hand shower59" double interlock flexi hoseConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionFaucet holes: 2Handle style: Porcelain LeverHandshower included: YesNumber of handles: 3Specifications: Height: 11.875"Width: 13.125"Spout reach: 12" Triple Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze