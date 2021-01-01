VintageView CC2-BIN-T Case and Crate 14-3/4" 96 Bottle Free Standing Wine Rack Matte Black Kitchenwares Organization Wine Racks

VintageView CC2-BIN-T Case and Crate 14-3/4" 96 Bottle Free Standing Wine Rack All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Holds 96 bottles (750ml), stacked on top of each otherAdd more Bins or Lockers wine racks from VintageView’s Case & Crate collection to complete your lookThe perfect intersection of size and storage, this metal wine rack showcases a range of height and bottle capacities in a modern fashion and can be extended to reach any commercial or residential collection requirementsBuilt with high-quality, 18- steelAt VintageView, we create the preferred wine racks for design professionals and design-focused DIYersPlease fasten to wallIncludes:Two (2) Case & Crate Bins featuring three (3) storage cubes deep enough for Magnum bottlesSix (6) Locker DoorsTwo (2) Case & Crate Backs to coverHardware to secure to drywall or wood walls included Wine Racks Matte Black