Generation Lighting CC1315 Hanover 5 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting CC1315 Hanover 5 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Features:Constructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (5) 60 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes 60" adjustable chainMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 24"Maximum Height: 87-1/8"Width: 31-7/8"Depth: 31-7/8"Product Weight: 4.6lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Burnished Brass