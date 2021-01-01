From generation lighting
Generation Lighting CC12716 Arden 33" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting CC12716 Arden 33" Wide Chandelier Features: Steel construction Faceted glass columns Sloped ceiling compatible (16) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required Dimmable 60" adjustable chain included ETL listed for installation in damp locations Meets California Title 24 energy standards Dimensions: Height: 18-3/4" Maximum Height: 192-3/4" Width: 32-7/8" Depth: 32-7/8" Product Weight: 51.04lbs Chain Length: 60" Wire Length: 180" Canopy Height: 7/8" Canopy Width: 5-3/4" Electrical Specifications: Max Wattage: 960 watts Number of Bulbs: 16 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Voltage: 120 Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel