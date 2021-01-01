From kingston brass
Kingston Brass CC1156T Vintage Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Personal Hand Shower and Porcelain Lever Handles Satin Nickel Faucet Tub Filler
Advertisement
Kingston Brass CC1156T Vintage Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Personal Hand Shower and Porcelain Lever Handles *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant hand shower / 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Features:Coordinates well with Traditional / Classic theme1/4 turn valvesCeramic disc cartridge7" faucet centersConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionFaucet holes: 2Handle style: Porcelain LeverHandshower included: YesNumber of handles: 3Specifications: Height: 12.1875"Width: 13.25"Spout reach: 6"Spout height: 2" Triple Handle Satin Nickel